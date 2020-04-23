(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 23 aprile 2020

Oilseed production is expected to have a mixed outlook in 2020. Soybean production is forecast basically unchanged at 250,000 metric tons (MT), as the cancellation of federal commercialization support programs has created uncertainty for medium and large oilseed growers. Rapeseed and sunflower seed production will also remain stable. Oilseed crushing will increase marginally, driven by continued demand from the livestock sector, despite the global economic turmoil due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although all economic indicators point to serious problems ahead for Mexico’s economy, demand for oilseeds, mainly soybeans, is expected to withstand this global economic deceleration due to the relative inelasticity of food demand.

Mexico: Oilseeds and Products Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/mexico-oilseeds-and-products-annual-4