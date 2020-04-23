giovedì, Aprile 23, 2020
Breaking News

REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA : STAFF REPORT FOR THE 2020 REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT…

PARAGUAY : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 22 APRIL…

SURVEY: FRENCH B2B DECISION MAKER RESPONSE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

U.S.-ASEAN HEALTH FUTURES

U.S.-ASEAN HEALTH FUTURES

THE UNITED STATES AND ASEAN ARE PARTNERING TO DEFEAT COVID-19, BUILD LONG-TERM…

THE UNITED STATES AND ASEAN ARE PARTNERING TO DEFEAT COVID-19, BUILD LONG-TERM…

THE UNITED STATES AND ASEAN ARE PARTNERING TO DEFEAT COVID-19, BUILD LONG-TERM…

RAPIDLY FORECASTING DEMAND AND ADAPTING COMMERCIAL PLANS IN A PANDEMIC

Agenparl
Image default
Home » MEXICO: OILSEEDS AND PRODUCTS ANNUAL

MEXICO: OILSEEDS AND PRODUCTS ANNUAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 23 aprile 2020

Oilseed production is expected to have a mixed outlook in 2020. Soybean production is forecast basically unchanged at 250,000 metric tons (MT), as the cancellation of federal commercialization support programs has created uncertainty for medium and large oilseed growers. Rapeseed and sunflower seed production will also remain stable. Oilseed crushing will increase marginally, driven by continued demand from the livestock sector, despite the global economic turmoil due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although all economic indicators point to serious problems ahead for Mexico’s economy, demand for oilseeds, mainly soybeans, is expected to withstand this global economic deceleration due to the relative inelasticity of food demand.

Mexico: Oilseeds and Products Annual

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/mexico-oilseeds-and-products-annual-4

Post collegati

MEXICO: OILSEEDS AND PRODUCTS ANNUAL

Redazione

PREMIER SCOTT MOE DELIVERS PROVINCIAL ADDRESS

Redazione

MINISTER CAINES – 22 APRIL UPDATE

Redazione

22 APRIL COVID-19 UPDATE

Redazione

MINISTER WILSON – COVID-19 UPDATE 22 APRIL

Redazione

FAIRLEY LA TROBE LECTURE CANCELLED

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More