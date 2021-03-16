martedì, Marzo 16, 2021
MEXICO: MEXICO FRONT OF PACK SECOND PHASE IMPLEMENTATION

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 16 marzo 2021

This report intends to inform U.S. processed foods and non-alcoholic beverage companies interested in the Mexican market about the additional stipulations in the NOM-051 Front of Pack Labeling regulation that will go into effect on April 1, 2021. These provisions include the elimination of brand characters, the usage of the word “imitación” to substitute products, requirements for endorsements seals, the usage of the terms “organic” and “biologic,” among other information that is subject of compliance regarding the front of pack labeling. This report intends to provide a summary of the requirements for imported products to comply with standard NOM-051.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/mexico-mexico-front-pack-second-phase-implementation

