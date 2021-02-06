sabato, Febbraio 6, 2021
MEXICO: MEXICO FRONT OF PACK REQUIREMENTS FOR ENDORSED PRODUCTS BY ORGANIZATIONS AND ASSOCIATIONS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 06 febbraio 2021

This report intends to inform U.S. processed foods and non-alcoholic beverage companies interested in the Mexican market about updates to the new Front of Pack labeling modifications that was originally implemented on October 1, 2020 as the first phase of its three-phase implementation schedule. On April 1, 2021, another set of requirements will go into effect that regulates endorsements and claims by associations that affix their seals on product packaging, as well as nutritional recommendation legends. This report intends to provide the latest update on compliance to the standards.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/mexico-mexico-front-pack-requirements-endorsed-products-organizations-and-associations

