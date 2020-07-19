(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 19 luglio 2020

For MY 2020/2021, Mexico’s wheat production estimate is revised downward as a result of both smaller harvested area and a government price support program that incentivized a shift in planting of lower-yielding bread wheat rather than the more traditional durum-type wheat. Corn production estimates for MY 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 were revised upward slightly based on more complete official data. Sorghum production estimates for MY 2019/20 are increased slightly due to higher than expected harvested area and relatively normal weather conditions during the 2019/20 fall/winter crop cycle. Rice production estimates for MY 2019/20 also increased based on updated official and industry data. Mexico extended its temporary authorization to import Uruguayan rice by 30 days, until August 22, 2020.

Mexico: Grain and Feed Update

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/mexico-grain-and-feed-update-14