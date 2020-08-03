lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
MEXICO: FRONT OF PACK LABELING LAW VERIFICATION AND ENFORCEMENT TIMELINE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 03 agosto 2020

On June 23, the Secretariats of Economy and Health, the Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS), and the Federal Consumer Protection Office (PROFECO) published a draft Institutional Agreement to the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (CONAMER) that establishes timelines for verification and enforcement activities of the NOM-51 Front of Pack Labeling Law. The law was signed on March 27, and will enter into force on October 1, 2020. The draft Agreement will remain open for comments for 20 business days following publication and will be followed by five to 10 days of comment review before final publication in the Federal Register.

Mexico: Front of Pack Labeling Law Verification and Enforcement Timeline

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/mexico-front-pack-labeling-law-verification-and-enforcement-timeline

