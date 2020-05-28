giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
Breaking News

AZERBAIJAN REPUBLIC DAY

AZERBAIJAN REPUBLIC DAY

AZERBAIJAN REPUBLIC DAY

MERCOLEDì 27 MAGGIO 2020 – 222ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES NHS TEST AND TRACE SERVICE

DECRETO-LEGGE PROROGA INTERCETTAZIONI E SOSPENSIONI PROCESSUALI: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 2A COMMISSIONE

DECRETO-LEGGE SCUOLA: PROSEGUE ESAME IN AULA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRASMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » MEXICO: DAIRY AND PRODUCTS SEMI-ANNUAL

MEXICO: DAIRY AND PRODUCTS SEMI-ANNUAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 28 maggio 2020

Mexico’s dairy industry is experiencing a slowdown due to the domestic economic situation and pandemic emergency measures. Even though Mexico’s dairy industry is being hit hard, the forecast for 2020 is not too pessimistic, as production of milk and dairy products is expected to continue with a slight positive trend, as both retail consumption and factory use consumption continue to demand dairy products. However, imports are expected to see a downward trend due to the exchange rate between the Mexican peso and the U.S. dollar. Whenever there is an economic crisis, dairy products in Mexico are affected as consumers seek cheaper and more affordable food items.

Mexico: Dairy and Products Semi-annual

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/mexico-dairy-and-products-semi-annual-4

Post collegati

SOUTH AFRICA: SOUTH AFRICAN WHEAT PRICES REACH RECORD HIGH LEVELS

Redazione

ROMANIA: OILSEEDS AND PRODUCTS UPDATE

Redazione

BRAZIL: COFFEE ANNUAL

Redazione

MEXICO: DAIRY AND PRODUCTS SEMI-ANNUAL

Redazione

BRAZIL: BRAZILIAN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION AND TRADE LONG-TERM PROJECTIONS

Redazione

PERU: DEMAND FOR PULSES INCREASING IN PERU IN RESPONSE TO COVID19

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More