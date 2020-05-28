(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 28 maggio 2020

Mexico’s dairy industry is experiencing a slowdown due to the domestic economic situation and pandemic emergency measures. Even though Mexico’s dairy industry is being hit hard, the forecast for 2020 is not too pessimistic, as production of milk and dairy products is expected to continue with a slight positive trend, as both retail consumption and factory use consumption continue to demand dairy products. However, imports are expected to see a downward trend due to the exchange rate between the Mexican peso and the U.S. dollar. Whenever there is an economic crisis, dairy products in Mexico are affected as consumers seek cheaper and more affordable food items.

Mexico: Dairy and Products Semi-annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/mexico-dairy-and-products-semi-annual-4