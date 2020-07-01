mercoledì, Luglio 1, 2020
Breaking News

COUNCIL AGREES TO START LIFTING TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR RESIDENTS OF SOME THIRD…

GUINEA- BISSAU : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-ENHANCING GOVERNANCE AND THE ANTI-CORRUPTION FRAMEWORK: NEXT…

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH IRISH TAOISEACH MICHEáL MARTIN: 30 JUNE 2020

AUDIZIONE IN VIDEOCONFERENZA DELL’AMBASCIATORE DEL REGNO HASCEMITA DI GIORDANIA

AUDIZIONE PRESIDENTE DELL’UNIONE ITALIANA LOTTA ALLA DISTROFIA MUSCOLARE

IMPATTO DEL COVID-19 SUL SETTORE DELLA CULTURA

TONGA : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-CLIMATE CHANGE POLICY ASSESSMENT

ON BEIJING’S IMPOSITION OF NATIONAL SECURITY LEGISLATION ON HONG KONG

ON BEIJING’S IMPOSITION OF NATIONAL SECURITY LEGISLATION ON HONG KONG

CONCLUSION OF THE TENTH ROUND OF THE COLUMBIA RIVER TREATY NEGOTIATIONS

Agenparl

MEXICO: COTTON AND PRODUCTS UPDATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 01 luglio 2020

Updated data from the Mexican State Committees of Plant Health and producer associations shows a higher than expected reduction in cotton planted area for marketing year (MY) 2020/21. The new forecast of 147,965 hectares reflects a 36 percent reduction compared to MY 2018/19. Planted area has been most affected in the state of Chihuahua, the country’s largest producer, with a forecasted 37 percent reduction. Factors contributing to the reduction include lack of genetically engineered (GE) seeds, no available glyphosate stocks to manage weeds, high producer debt due to little to no government support, rising costs of production, and low sales due to Covid-19 industry disruptions. The reduction in production will be covered by existing stocks. The textile industry has not been operational for nearly three months due to Covid-19, with government data showing production reductions of 67 and 77 percent in April and May, when compared to 2019.

Mexico: Cotton and Products Update

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/mexico-cotton-and-products-update-4

Post collegati

MEXICO: COTTON AND PRODUCTS UPDATE

Redazione

SAUDI ARABIA: EXPORTER GUIDE

Redazione

GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY: COVID-19 AND ITS IMPACTS – SMALL STATES AND PANDEMIC: QATAR’S APPROACH

Redazione

VIETNAM: VIETNAM POSTPONES MAXIMUM LEVELS FOR SALMONELLA AND HEAVY METALS IN FEED INGREDIENTS

Redazione

JAPAN: INTRODUCTION OF MANDATORY PLASTIC BAG FEE CREATES OPPORTUNITIES FOR BIOPLASTIC

Redazione

RUSSIA: TRANSIT OF EMBARGOED FOOD THROUGH RUSSIA STREAMLINED

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More