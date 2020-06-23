MEXICAN MAFIA ASSOCIATE SENTENCED TO 17½ YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR ORDERING MURDERS AND ASSAULTS IN ORANGE COUNTY JAIL SYSTEM

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 23 giugno 2020

LOS ANGELES – A Mexican Mafia associate who ordered murders and assaults in Orange County’s jail system on the prison gang’s behalf was sentenced today to 210 months in federal prison for his racketeering conspiracy conviction.

Ramon Alvarez, 45, of Santa Ana, was sentenced by United States District Judge R. Gary Klausner. Alvarez pleaded guilty in June 2017 to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/mexican-mafia-associate-sentenced-17%C2%BD-years-federal-prison-ordering-murders-and-assaults