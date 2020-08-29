sabato, Agosto 29, 2020
METRO RAIL OPERATIONS ALLOWED WITH EFFECT FROM 7TH SEPTEMBER, 2020

Agenparl

METRO RAIL OPERATIONS ALLOWED WITH EFFECT FROM 7TH SEPTEMBER, 2020

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 29 agosto 2020

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs

Metro Rail operations allowed with effect from 7th September, 2020

Metro Rail operations have been allowed w.e.f. 7th September, 2020. The SOP already circulated will be discussed on 1st September 2020 through VC by MOHUA with all Metro companies and finalised. 

All MDs have been asked to look into SOP prepared by MOHUA earlier in view of the current realities. All suggestions will be considered in the VC Meeting and accordingly SOP will be finalised.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1649657

