Agenparl

METALLIC NICKEL–COBALT PHOSPHIDE/MULTILAYER GRAPHENE COMPOSITE FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE SUPERCAPACITORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 16 maggio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00781A, Paper
Minmin Shuai, Jianhui Lin, Wenzhi Wu, Huifang Kuang, Wengong Zhang, Qidan Ling, Hong Chen, Sridhar Komarneni
A facile and low-cost method for preparing a nickel–cobalt phosphide/multilayer graphene (MLG) (NiCoP/MLG) composite was developed in this study using a new strategy.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
