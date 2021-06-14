(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,21057-21065
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA03319K, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Dongren Cai, Bin Chen, Zhongliang Huang, Xiaoli Zeng, Jingran Xiao, Shu-Feng Zhou, Guowu Zhan
Herein, a series of metal oxide/CeO2 (M/CeO2) nanocomposites derived from Ce-benzene tricarboxylate (Ce-BTC) adsorbing with different metal acetylacetonate complexes were prepared for CO oxidation.
