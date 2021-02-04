METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS(MOFS) COMPOSITE MATERIALS FOR PHOTOCATALYTIC CO2 REDUCTION UNDER VISIBLE LIGHT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 febbraio 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00128K, Paper

Zhen Han, Yao-Mei Fu, Yingchao Zhang, Xiao Zhang, Xing Meng, Zi-Yan Zhou, Zhong-Min Su

Tridentate ligand 2,4,6-tris (2-(pyridin-4-yl)vinyl)-1,3,5-triazine (TPVT) was designed and synthesized. We prepared metal organic frameworks(TPVT-MOFs) crystal containing TPVT, 1,3,5-benzenetricarboxylic acid and cobalt by solvothermal reaction. And then, A series of composite…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/uhiJHz2cOkU/D1DT00128K