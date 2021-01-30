METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS FOR THE REMOVAL OF THE EMERGING CONTAMINANT ATENOLOL UNDER REAL CONDITIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 30 gennaio 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0DT03637D, Paper

Sara Rojas, Jorge A. R. Navarro, Patricia Horcajada

A defective Metal-Organic Frameworks as an improved material for the construction of a fixed-bed system working under continuous flow conditions for the removal of the emerging contaminant atenolol.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/ECgmzSsmReg/D0DT03637D