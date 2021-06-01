(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 01 giugno 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ01585K, Paper

Bitao Su, Ming Zhong, Lingling Li, Kun Zhao, Hui Peng, Shixian Xu, Dahui Wang

Searching for novel alternatives to traditional graphite anode for high performance lithium-ion batteries is of great significance, which, however, faces many challenges. In this work, a pyrolysis coupled with selenization…

