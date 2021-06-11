(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021

Org. Chem. Front., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1QO00790D, Research Article

Xiao-Feng Wu, Zhengkai Chen, Jiajun Zhang, Tian-Hui Xu

A metal-free oxidative cyclization of trifluoroacetimidohydrazides with methylhetarenes for the efficient synthesis of 3-hetaryl-5-trifluoromethyl-1,2,4-triazoles has been developed. Notable features of this protocol include readily accessible starting materials, a broad substrate…

