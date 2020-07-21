martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
METAGENOMIC INSIGHTS INTO THE EFFECTS OF NANOBUBBLE WATER ON THE COMPOSITION OF GUT MICROBIOTA IN MICE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 luglio 2020

The particular physicochemical and biological properties of nanobubbles (NBs) have fascinated many researchers to conduct an in-depth study on their potential application in various fields. This study aims to investigate the effects of nanobubble water (NBW) on the community structure of gut microbiota in mice. In this study, supplementation with nitrogen NBW (SD-N2 group), hydrogen NBW (SD-H2 group), and deionized water (SD-C group) to mice with the standard diet for five weeks. The composition of fecal microbiota was analyzed by using 16S rRNA gene sequencing. Compared with the SD-C group, the species diversity of fecal microbiota in mice in the NBW groups was significantly increased. At the genus level, supplementation with nitrogen NBW to mice significantly increased the relative abundance of two beneficial genera Clostridium and Coprococcus (mean growth 6.3 times and 9.7 times, respectively), while supplementation with hydrogen NBW significantly decreased the relative abundance of two pathogenic genera Mucispirillum and Helicobacter (mean reduction rate 86% and 60%, respectively). These results demonstrate that supplementation with NBW might optimize the composition of gut microbiota in mice.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/3laCtJ9Ylvw/D0FO01592J

METAGENOMIC INSIGHTS INTO THE EFFECTS OF NANOBUBBLE WATER ON THE COMPOSITION OF GUT MICROBIOTA IN MICE

