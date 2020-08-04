(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mar 04 agosto 2020 Various locations around Brisbane

Friday, September 4 – Saturday, September 26, 2020

Six giant Gouldian Finches will fly into Brisbane to spread messages of hope this September.

Created by internationally renowned artist Florentijn Hofman and brought to life by Brisbane’s Urban Art Projects, these spectacularly coloured birds invite us to look up and smile.

Perched atop iconic Brisbane locations in the inner-city river area, Messengers of Brisbane can be viewed on a leisurely stroll, bike ride, or even from a CityCat.

Party hats are on!

Locations

Brisbane City Hall, Brisbane Powerhouse, Goodwill Bridge, South Bank, QPAC and Queensland Museum.

Accessibility

100% Visual content. No music or dialogue.

For more information visit Brisbane Festival.

Brisbane City Council is a proud founding partner of Brisbane Festival.

Parent event: Brisbane Festival

Event type: Art, Exhibitions, Free

Cost: Free

Age: Suitable for all ages

Bookings: No bookings required.

Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D146906181