MESSAGE ON THE OCCASION OF PORTUGAL’S NATIONAL DAY 

Message onthe Occasion of Portugals National Day
06/10/2020

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the U.S. government and the American people, I extend my congratulations to the people of Portugaland Portuguese communities everywhere,as you celebrate theDay of Portugal, Cames, and the Portuguese Communities.Even as this years celebrations have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans stand in solidarity with Portugal.

As long-standing friends, partners, andTransatlantic Allies,the United States and Portugalshare a commitment to democracyand the rule of law, respect for human dignity,anddefense of free and fair trade.I was honored to visit Portugal last year, where Iexpressed our appreciation for Portugalsunwaveringsupportfor thedemocratic aspirationsof theVenezuelan peopleandyour contributionstoregional securitymissionsaround the world, including inAfghanistan,theCentralAfrican Republic,andthe Western Balkans.TheAzoresoccupy a special place in our relationship, both in the heritage of many Portuguese-Americans and in the vital defense cooperation that takes place every day atLajesField.

As we face these challenging times together, weadmireyour Governmentscareful handling of the pandemic,and the commitment to individual and communal responsibility shown by the Portuguese people.We are proud to count the Portuguese among our Transatlantic Allies, facing global challenges side by side.I am confident that our nations common security, prosperity, and friendship will only continue to grow.

