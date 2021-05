(AGENPARL) – ORILLIA (ONTARIO), lun 31 maggio 2021 The flags at Lakehead University have been lowered to half-mast today, and they will remain so until June 8 — one hour for each of the 215 Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation children found.

Fonte/Source: https://www.lakeheadu.ca/about/news-and-events/news/archive/2021/node/64294