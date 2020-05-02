sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
Agenparl

MESSAGE FROM THE MINISTER OF HEALTH – NATIONAL PHYSICIANS’ DAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), sab 02 maggio 2020

From: Health Canada

Statement

Physicians across the country — both practicing and retired―have been working around the clock throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They are on the frontlines dealing with the largest public health crisis in a century, and they are making immense sacrifices to keep Canadians safe and healthy.

This pandemic has upended our daily lives and has undoubtedly put many of you in difficult situations. I know that many of you are balancing parenting and working away from your families all while providing compassionate care for your patients.

One day, when this is all over, you will be able to reflect on this time and know that your actions made a difference. And throughout all of this, know that our government is with you and is supporting you every step of the way.

National Physicians’ Day provides an opportunity for all of us to give a heartfelt thank you to physicians, residents and medical students across our country, and this year, that recognition is even more important.

I encourage Canadians across the country to join me in thanking physicians for leading the charge against Canada’s response to COVID-19. Their courage and tireless work is saving lives and slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2020/05/message-from-the-minister-of-health–national-physicians-day.html

