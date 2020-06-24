mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
MESOPOROUS ENCAPSULATED NANOZYME DECONTAMINATING TWO KINDS OF WASTEWATER AND AVOIDING SECONDARY POLLUTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020

Water pollution is becoming one major and serious issue all over the world. However, considering conventional means for wastewater purification are chemically, energetically and technologically intensive, finding a reliable and energy-saving method is still a considerable conundrum. Herein, a mesoporous encapsulated dual-function complex nanozyme consisting of gold, platinum, cobalt tri-metal is reported, which not only owns high activity for water purification but also has outstanding resistance to the harsh conditions of the wastewater. The complex nanozyme simultaneously owns excellent peroxidase mimic activity and catalase mimic activity, which could handle two kinds of wastewater effectively in one system avoiding using fresh H2O2 resources and greatly saving resources. Compared with conventional means, it solved the “oxidation” process and the “deoxidation” process together in one system very well, successfully avoiding the problem of secondary pollution in current methods. Furthermore, the treated water is compatible with cells and safe to mice. Therefore, this highly-active nanozyme provides a resource-saving and environment-friendly method for wastewater decontamination, which will be a potential way to directly translate polluted water into bio-safe resources in the future.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/duqNK04XPqo/D0NR03217D

