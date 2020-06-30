martedì, Giugno 30, 2020
Breaking News

THE UNITED STATES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE FOR THE SYRIAN PEOPLE

THE UNITED STATES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE FOR THE SYRIAN PEOPLE

THE UNITED STATES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE FOR THE SYRIAN PEOPLE

VESCOVI USA: LA CORTE SUPREMA CORREGGA LA GRAVE INGIUSTIZIA

NASCE LA CONFERENZA ECCLESIALE DELL’AMAZZONIA

CONSIP – CONSIP: UN NUOVO PROGRAMMA DI WEBINAR SULL’UTILIZZO DEGLI STRUMENTI E-PROCUREMENT…

TAX: INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY CONTINUES PROGRESS AGAINST OFFSHORE TAX EVASION

30/06/2020 WEBINAR: HOW PARLIAMENTS ARE COMBATING INSTITUTIONAL RACISM IN EUROPE

MICHAEL WALKER, REFEREE ANALYST, HONOURED BY QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY

RELAZIONE ANNUALE ISTAT – VENERDì ALLE 10.30 DIRETTA WEBTV – INTERVIENE FICO

Agenparl

MEROTERPENOID NATURAL PRODUCTS FROM STREPTOMYCES BACTERIA – THE EVOLUTION OF CHEMOENZYMATIC SYNTHESES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 30 giugno 2020

Covering: Up to January 2020

Meroterpenoids derived from the polyketide 1,3,6,8-tetrahydroxynaphthalene (THN) are complex natural products produced exclusively by Streptomyces bacteria. These antibacterial compounds include the napyradiomycins, merochlorins, marinones, and furaquinocins and have inspired many attempts at their chemical synthesis. In this review, we highlight the role played by biosynthetic studies in the stimulation of biomimetic and, ultimately, chemoenzymatic total syntheses of these natural products. In particular, the application of genome mining techniques to marine Streptomyces bacteria led to the discovery of unique prenyltransferase and vanadium-dependent haloperoxidase enzymes that can be used as highly selective biocatalysts in fully enzymatic total syntheses, thus overcoming the limitations of purely chemical reagents.

Graphical abstract: Meroterpenoid natural products from Streptomyces bacteria – the evolution of chemoenzymatic syntheses

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NP/~3/lvXRoePgKN0/D0NP00018C

Post collegati

VANILLIN INHIBITS PQSR-MEDIATED VIRULENCE IN PSEUDOMONAS AERUGINOSA

Redazione

MEROTERPENOID NATURAL PRODUCTS FROM STREPTOMYCES BACTERIA – THE EVOLUTION OF CHEMOENZYMATIC SYNTHESES

Redazione

INTRA-ASIA FEEDERS RCL AND WAN HAI ADJUST NETWORKS TO SUPPLY CHAIN CHANGES

Redazione

THE STEPWISE SUBSTITUTION IN THE HIERARCHICAL BUILDING OF {CO11CD6 } CLUSTER-BASED MOFS FROM {CO14} PRECURSOR

Redazione

IN SITU CONSTRUCTION AND POST-ELECTROLYSIS STRUCTURAL STUDY OF POROUS NI2P@C NANOSHEET ARRAYS FOR EFFICIENT WATER SPLITTING

Redazione

SOLID-PHASE ESTERIFICATION BETWEEN POLY(VINYL ALCOHOL) AND MALONIC ACID AND ITS FUNCTION IN TOUGHENING HYDROGELS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More