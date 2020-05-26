MERIDIAN WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY UNDER PROJECT EJECT TO MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS TO FEDERAL AGENTS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 26 maggio 2020

Jackson, Miss. – Kadesha Dashanae Houston, 25, of Meridian, pled guilty today before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to making false statements to a federal officer during the course of a federal investigation, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Kurt Thielhorn, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/meridian-woman-pleads-guilty-under-project-eject-making-false-statements-federal-agents