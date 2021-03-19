MERGING KINETIC RESOLUTION WITH C-H ACTIVATION: AN EFFICIENT APPROACH FOR ENANTIOSELECTIVE SYNTHESIS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021
Org. Biomol. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00232E, Review Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00232E, Review Article
Sumit Sharma, Devesh Chandra, Upendra Sharma
In last two decades tremendous progress has been made in transition-metal (TM)-catalyzed C−H bond functionalization, paving the way to design complex molecules. Despite significant advances, enantioselective C-H activation is still…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
In last two decades tremendous progress has been made in transition-metal (TM)-catalyzed C−H bond functionalization, paving the way to design complex molecules. Despite significant advances, enantioselective C-H activation is still…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/asuF70fQJz4/D1OB00232E