[MEN’S VOLLEYBALL] PRIDE TAKE FOUR-SET MATCH FROM VITERBO

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), ven 12 febbraio 2021
Men’s Volleyball – Fri, Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:30 AM
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|Clarke (3-6, 1-4)
|25
|25
|22
|25
|3
|Viterbo (1-4, 1-3)
|22
|21
|25
|22
|1
|R. W. Beggs Sr. Gym
|Clarke
|Indv. Leaders
|Viterbo
|#11 Mike Jenkins – 11
|Kills
|#4 Brett Thompson – 14
|#16 Montez Thompson – 5
|Blocks
|#7 Dane Kerkman – 5
|#11 Mike Jenkins – 17
|Digs
|2 Players (#1,#19) – 12
|#11 Mike Jenkins – 2
|Aces
|#1 Jacob Nonn – 3
|Clarke
|Team Statistics
|Viterbo
|.084
|Hitting %:
|.014
|10.0
|Blocks:
|9.0
|66
|Digs:
|48
|5
|Aces:
|6
Coach Elle Kosciuk‘s Clarke University men’s volleyball team picked up a non-conference win Thursday night in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The Pride claimed a three sets to one win over Viterbo University, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-22.
Mike Jenkins (JR/Belize City, Belize) led Clarke with a team-high 11 kills. Montez Thompson (SR/Indianapolis, Ind.) and Tye Ojala (FR/Racine, Wis.) added nine and eight kills, respectively. Micah Salas (FR/San Diego, Calif.) distributed a match-best 32 digs for the Pride. Clarke had four players hit double-figures in digs, including Jenkins (17), Nick Palatine (16), Nick Kluzak (SR/Rockford, Ill.) (12) and Salas (10). Thompson was the team leader in blocks with five.
Brett Thompson led Viterbo (1-4) with a match-best 14 kills.
Clarke improved to 3-6 overall. The Pride will play a pair of non-conference matches on Saturday in Davenport, facing the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy at St. Louis at 1 p.m. and St. Ambrose University at 5 p.m.
