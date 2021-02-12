[MEN’S VOLLEYBALL] PRIDE TAKE FOUR-SET MATCH FROM VITERBO

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), ven 12 febbraio 2021

Men’s Volleyball –

Final 1 2 3 4 F Clarke (3-6, 1-4) 25 25 22 25 3 Viterbo (1-4, 1-3) 22 21 25 22 1 R. W. Beggs Sr. Gym Clarke Indv. Leaders Viterbo #11 Mike Jenkins – 11 Kills #4 Brett Thompson – 14 #16 Montez Thompson – 5 Blocks #7 Dane Kerkman – 5 #11 Mike Jenkins – 17 Digs 2 Players (#1,#19) – 12 #11 Mike Jenkins – 2 Aces #1 Jacob Nonn – 3 Clarke Team Statistics Viterbo .084 Hitting %: .014 10.0 Blocks: 9.0 66 Digs: 48 5 Aces: 6

Coach Elle Kosciuk‘s Clarke University men’s volleyball team picked up a non-conference win Thursday night in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The Pride claimed a three sets to one win over Viterbo University, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-22.

Mike Jenkins (JR/Belize City, Belize) led Clarke with a team-high 11 kills. Montez Thompson (SR/Indianapolis, Ind.) and Tye Ojala (FR/Racine, Wis.) added nine and eight kills, respectively. Micah Salas (FR/San Diego, Calif.) distributed a match-best 32 digs for the Pride. Clarke had four players hit double-figures in digs, including Jenkins (17), Nick Palatine (16), Nick Kluzak (SR/Rockford, Ill.) (12) and Salas (10). Thompson was the team leader in blocks with five.

Brett Thompson led Viterbo (1-4) with a match-best 14 kills.

Clarke improved to 3-6 overall. The Pride will play a pair of non-conference matches on Saturday in Davenport, facing the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy at St. Louis at 1 p.m. and St. Ambrose University at 5 p.m.