venerdì, Febbraio 12, 2021
Breaking News

KONING BEZOEKT WINTEROPVANG LEGER DES HEILS

AMERICA 2021

COUNTERING OTHERNESS: FOSTERING INTEGRATION WITHIN TEAMS

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1980 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2025 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2025 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1980 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1846 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2036 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1740 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

[MEN’S VOLLEYBALL] PRIDE TAKE FOUR-SET MATCH FROM VITERBO

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), ven 12 febbraio 2021

Men’s Volleyball – Fri, Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:30 AM

Final 1 2 3 4 F
Clarke (3-6, 1-4) 25 25 22 25 3
Viterbo (1-4, 1-3) 22 21 25 22 1
R. W. Beggs Sr. Gym
Clarke Indv. Leaders Viterbo
#11 Mike Jenkins – 11 Kills #4 Brett Thompson – 14
#16 Montez Thompson – 5 Blocks #7 Dane Kerkman – 5
#11 Mike Jenkins – 17 Digs 2 Players (#1,#19) – 12
#11 Mike Jenkins – 2 Aces #1 Jacob Nonn – 3
Clarke Team Statistics Viterbo
.084 Hitting %: .014
10.0 Blocks: 9.0
66 Digs: 48
5 Aces: 6

Coach Elle Kosciuk‘s Clarke University men’s volleyball team picked up a non-conference win Thursday night in La Crosse, Wisconsin.  The Pride claimed a three sets to one win over Viterbo University, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-22.

Mike Jenkins (JR/Belize City, Belize) led Clarke with a team-high 11 kills.  Montez Thompson (SR/Indianapolis, Ind.) and Tye Ojala (FR/Racine, Wis.) added nine and eight kills, respectively.  Micah Salas (FR/San Diego, Calif.) distributed a match-best 32 digs for the Pride.  Clarke had four players hit double-figures in digs, including Jenkins (17), Nick Palatine (16), Nick Kluzak (SR/Rockford, Ill.) (12) and Salas (10).  Thompson was the team leader in blocks with five.

Brett Thompson led Viterbo (1-4) with a match-best 14 kills.

Clarke improved to 3-6 overall.  The Pride will play a pair of non-conference matches on Saturday in Davenport, facing the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy at St. Louis at 1 p.m. and St. Ambrose University at 5 p.m.

Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3370.php

Post collegati

[MEN’S VOLLEYBALL] PRIDE TAKE FOUR-SET MATCH FROM VITERBO

Redazione

HOW BILL C7 WILL SACRIFICE THE MEDICAL PROFESSION’S STANDARD OF CARE: PROFESSOR TRUDO LEMMENS FOR POLICY OPTIONS

Redazione

HOW BILL C7 WILL SACRIFICE THE MEDICAL PROFESSION’S STANDARD OF CARE: PROFESSOR TRUDO LEMMENS FOR POLICY OPTIONS

Redazione

STUDY SHOWS AIRBORNE PARTICULATE MATTER IS ALSO CONTAMINATED WITH TOBACCO SMOKE-DRIVEN PARTICULATES

Redazione

SPIRITS AND FOXES OF SHANDONG: A CONFERENCE WITH A FOCUS ON Pú SōNGLíNG AT ST PETERSBURG UNIVERSITY

Redazione

NEW RESEARCH TEAM TO ADDRESS CLIMATE CHANGE IN WEST AFRICA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More