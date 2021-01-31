[MEN’S TENNIS] NO. 11 MEN’S TENNIS OPENS 2021 SEASON AGAINST DIVISION I OPPONENTS

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 31 gennaio 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The No. 11 Point University men’s tennis team kicked off their 2021 season by facing NCAA Division I opponents Alabama State on Friday and Troy University twice on Saturday.

Friday’s match against Alabama State

The Skyhawks’ first stop on their weekend series was against the Hornets from Alabama State. Point fell 5-2, with Guido Luna and Santiago Speranza picking up wins in singles competition. In the No. 1 spot, Luna defeated his opponent 6-3 and 6-1 to give the Skyhawks the early lead. Speranza made his college debut in the No. 5 spot and won his first set in a tiebreak 7-6, and closed out a close second set 7-5.

Joe Klokow and Julien Pereira kept things close in singles competition as they each took their matches to three sets. Klokow forced the third set with a 6-4 victory after losing the first set but could not pick-up the match victory as he fell 6-4 in set three. Pereira earned a 7-5 win in set one but dropped the next two sets 6-1 and 7-5.

In doubles competition, Klokow and Pereira nearly clinched a doubles victory for the Skyhawks but fell in a 7-6 tiebreak.

“This was a great first match for our squad,” Head Coach Chad Simpson said. “We were right there with a solid Division I team and had chances in two third sets to reverse this outcome. Very proud of how Guido handled the moment playing in the top spot and Santiago to close out his opponent in his first college singles match. We are looking forward to growing from this.”

Skyhawks face Troy twice on Saturday

Point closed out their weekend series by competing against Troy University twice on Saturday. Luna in the No. 1 spot fell in a 7-6 tiebreak in set one and 6-4 in a close second set. Klokow’s match went to three sets losing the first set 5-7, then picking up the victory in set two 6-3. The third set came down to a super tiebreak, with Klokow falling 11-9. This was the closest the Skyhawks would get to picking up a victory as Troy defeated Point in the first match 7-0.

Troy made quick work of the Skyhawks in the second match, defeating Point 7-0, winning every set played.

Up next

Point will compete in the Grizzly Invite hosted by No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett. The tournament will be held Jan. 19-20, in Lawrenceville, Georgia.