[MEN’S SOCCER] ACEBRON’S GOLDEN GOAL LEADS SKYHAWKS TO VICTORY

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Nov. 11, 2020) – Pablo Acebron notched the golden goal in overtime, in what was a highly contested match, to lift the Point University men’s soccer team (5-3-1) over Appalachian Athletic Conference foe Montreat College 2-1 on the road Wednesday evening.

Skyhawks’ early goal

The Skyhawks jumped out to a quick start putting pressure on the Cavs defense by posting eight shots in the first 23 minutes of play. Point finally capitalized in the 24th minute with a goal by freshman Jeronimo Leguizamon. The reigning AAC player of the week found the back of the net off a free-kick to give Point a 1-0 lead entering the second half.

In the first half, the Skyhawks outshot Montreat 10-2.

Late goal sends game to OT

The second half brought out a very physical 45 minutes of play for both teams. The Skyhawks were sitting poised to secure the game victory, holding onto the lead with less than a minute left in the contest, before a Montreat goal with 19 seconds left in the match tied the game 1-1 and sent it into overtime.

Four minutes into overtime, a Montreat foul set Acebron up for a free-kick from the top of the box, where he was able to bury the ball into the back of the net to give Point the 2-1 victory.

By the numbers

Overall Point outshot Montreat 15-12. Ten of Point’s shots were on frame compared to Montreat’s four shots on goal. Santiago Arce led the Skyhawk offense with four shots, two on goal, followed by Leguizamon and Acebron with three shots.

Skyhawk goalkeeper Gustavo Siqueira recorded three saves.

Up next

With Wednesday’s win, the Skyhawks are now fourth in the AAC standings with 16 points. The Skyhawks will close out the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 18, against Bluefield College inside River Bowl Stadium. Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.