[MEN’S GOLF] PRETORIUS WINS LOW AMATEUR IN GEORGIA OPEN

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 09 agosto 2020

BOGART, Ga. (Aug. 9, 2020) – Ruan Pretorius and Eric Wowor represented the Point University men’s golf team by competing in the 69th annual Georgia Open at Jennings Mill Country Club in Bogart, Georgia.

Pretorius won Low Amateur, shooting a 70-68-70-72 on the weekend. He was 8 under par and finished fourth overall in a field of 132.

Wowor shot a 71-74-74-70 and tied for 16th place at 2 over par.

“It is great to have two of our guys finish in the top 16 in the Georgia Open,” Associate Head Coach Shannon Lipham said. “I’m so excited for Ruan, who deserves this for all of the hard work he has put in this summer on his game. Congratulations to Eric as well. What a great day for these two young men, who represented Point University so well.”