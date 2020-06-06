sabato, Giugno 6, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 867-B – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

CAMEROON : REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY, EXTENSION OF…

05/06/2020 INCREASING LEGAL AND POLITICAL DIFFICULTIES’ WITH IMPLEMENTING JUDGMENTS OF THE STRASBOURG…

IL PAPA A SCHOLAS: DA GRATUITà, SENSO E BELLEZZA DIPENDE IL FUTURO…

SWEDEN’S NATIONAL DAY

INGRID BROCKOVá: THE SUPPORT OF OUR COMPATRIOTS IS IN THE INTEREST OF…

SWEDEN’S NATIONAL DAY

SWEDEN’S NATIONAL DAY

STUDI EPIDEMIOLOGICI E STATISTICHE SU SARS-COV-2: SEGUITO ESAME IN 12A COMMISSIONE

NATIONAL DROUGHT GROUP – JUNE 2020 STATEMENT

Agenparl

[MEN’S GOLF] PRETORIUS NAMED THE LOW AMATEUR WINNER IN THE MILTON MARTIN HONDA CLASSIC

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) sab 06 giugno 2020

Men’s Golf | Fri, Jun. 5, 2020 at 11:55 AM

Gainesville, Ga. – Ruan Pretorius (JR/Bloemfontein, South Africa) walked off the course at the Milton Martin Honda Classic as the Low Amateur Winner. For the tournament, Pretorius took second place with a final score of -9 and only one stroke behind the winner. The Milton Martin Honda Classic was played at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga.

 

After round one, Pretorius was at -3 with a score of 69, and then in the second round, he closed it out with a scorecard of -6 (66) to take second place with a two-round total of -9 (135).

Please see the link below to see the full results page.

https://gapga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/gapga20/event/gapga2031/contest/9/leaderboard.htm

 

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3613

Post collegati

[MEN’S GOLF] PRETORIUS NAMED THE LOW AMATEUR WINNER IN THE MILTON MARTIN HONDA CLASSIC

Redazione

[SOFTBALL] THE SOFTBALL TEAM IS HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE THE SIGNING OF EIGHT RECRUITS

Redazione

[WOMEN’S GOLF] POINT UNIVERSITY’S WOMEN’S GOLF TEAM HAS SIGNED TWO NEWCOMERS FOR THE 2020-21 SEASON

Redazione

[WOMEN’S SOCCER] WOMEN’S SOCCER TEAM WELCOME FIVE RECRUITS TO THEIR 2020-21 ROSTER

Redazione

[MEN’S BASKETBALL] CHARLES FAIRCHILD III JOINS THE SKYHAWK MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM

Redazione

[MEN’S SWIMMING] THE MEN’S SWIM TEAM SIGNS ZAVIAN DRAKE FOR THE 2020-21 SEASON

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More