[MEN’S GOLF] PRETORIUS NAMED THE LOW AMATEUR WINNER IN THE MILTON MARTIN HONDA CLASSIC

Gainesville, Ga. – Ruan Pretorius (JR/Bloemfontein, South Africa) walked off the course at the Milton Martin Honda Classic as the Low Amateur Winner. For the tournament, Pretorius took second place with a final score of -9 and only one stroke behind the winner. The Milton Martin Honda Classic was played at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Ga.

After round one, Pretorius was at -3 with a score of 69, and then in the second round, he closed it out with a scorecard of -6 (66) to take second place with a two-round total of -9 (135).

