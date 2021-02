(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 14 febbraio 2021

WEST POINT, Ga. (Feb. 14, 2021) – The No. 1 Point University men’s golf team will be looking to pick up where they left off this fall, as the Skyhawks begin their 2021 spring season on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 15-16, at the Championsgate Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3796