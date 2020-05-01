sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
[MEN’S GOLF] MEN’S GOLF TEAM ANNOUNCES AWARD WINNERS

HOUSTON – The University of St. Thomas men’s golf team announced the recipients of its team awards Thursday following their performances during the 2019-20 season.

 

Head coach Billy Tuten announced that Nick Morris was the team’s Most Valuable Player during the season. A junior from Missouri City, Texas, Morris was consistently among the team’s top performers during the spring portion of the season.

 

“I didn’t expect the season to come to an end so quickly but was grateful to get some tournaments in and improve my game,” Morris said. “I am ready to take on the challenges yet to come.”

 

Bradley McCaleb, a junior from Weslaco, Texas, was the recipient of the team’s Student Scholar-Athlete award. Jordan Kleinecke, a senior from Texas City, was named the team’s Celt Award winner.

 

“My four years at UST we’re some of the best times of my life and it’s bittersweet how it’s coming to an end,” Kleinecke said. “It’s been one of the best decisions of my life attending the U. of St. Thomas. I’ve made memories to last a lifetime and wouldn’t trade it for anything. I want to say thanks to my teammates and Coach Tuten for everything they did and all we accomplished.”

Fonte/Source: http://www.ustcelts.com/article/1399.php

