1 day to go
Men’s football kicks off today
Remember the nail-biting final between Brazil and Germany at Rio 2016? Relive the incredible showdown, so you are ready for the men’s football competition starting today!
Brisbane officially awarded the Olympic Games 2032
With a clear vision for a sustainable and magnificent event, the Olympic and Paralympic Games will return to Australia with Brisbane 2032 as host of the Games of the XXXV Olympiad.
I BELONG HERE
The Olympic Games are for more than Olympians – they are for everyone. They’re a place where all people and all flavors are welcome. Get involved and show why you belong here!
