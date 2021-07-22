(AGENPARL) – gio 22 luglio 2021 Can reigning champions Brazil get off to a great start?

[Sonic Avatar]

1 day to go

1 day to go

Men’s football kicks off today

Remember the nail-biting final between Brazil and Germany at Rio 2016? Relive the incredible showdown, so you are ready for the men’s football competition starting today!

[BANNER](https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=1eee2b74c281848b877b51bfc18cdadacee3948f61de2adbc3d96e28ff363b671081eb45acf6a11ac1ac74eeb359e69e5a758c861d393aec4d30a0c873d167fb) [BANNER](https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=1eee2b74c281848b877b51bfc18cdadacee3948f61de2adbc3d96e28ff363b671081eb45acf6a11ac1ac74eeb359e69e5a758c861d393aec4d30a0c873d167fb)

https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=1eee2b74c281848baa241faf93c938bcf73c0a5a6d2ae2ba0f4d7ef96464fd7911f6ce2aba38f9ed7fa5b9fb1e5b47ec93146a2297d3fba8 https://click.communication.olympicchannel.com/?qs=1eee2b74c281848baa241faf93c938bcf73c0a5a6d2ae2ba0f4d7ef96464fd7911f6ce2aba38f9ed7fa5b9fb1e5b47ec93146a2297d3fba8

Brisbane officially awarded the Olympic Games 2032

With a clear vision for a sustainable and magnificent event, the Olympic and Paralympic Games will return to Australia with Brisbane 2032 as host of the Games of the XXXV Olympiad.

[alt teext]

[alt teext]

Enjoy the Games from home

I BELONG HERE

The Olympic Games are for more than Olympians – they are for everyone. They’re a place where all people and all flavors are welcome. Get involved and show why you belong here!

The Worldwide Olympic Partners

Follow the Olympic Games

International Olympic Committee – Maison Olympique, 1007 Lausanne, Switzerland

©2021 International Olympic Committee. All rights reserved.

🔊 Listen to this