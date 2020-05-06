[MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY] MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY ADDS CASTON STANDOUT DAKOTA OLDFATHER

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH BEND (INDIANA), mer 06 maggio 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Indiana University South Bend men’s cross country head coach Rob Carrasco announced the addition of Dakota Oldfather to its roster for the 2020 season on Tuesday, May. 5.

Oldfather comes to IU South Bend from Caston High School where he ran cross country and track for four years. The Rochester, Ind. native advanced to Regionals and earned Top-10 at conference. He led his team to Semi-State twice in cross country.

With the help of Oldfather, his track team held an undefeated regular season and won conference in the 4×800 meter relay. His relay team holds the school record for the 4×800. Oldfather plans to pursue a degree in marketing at IU South Bend.

Fonte/Source: http://www.iusbtitans.com/article/1711.php