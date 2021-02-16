martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

[MEN’S BOWLING] HOLL ALL-TOURNAMENT AT CEDAR VALLEY INVITE

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), mar 16 febbraio 2021

Men’s Bowling – Mon, Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:10 PM

Clarke University’s Brendan Holl (JR/Sauk City, Wis.) has added another honor to list growing list of accomplishments.  Holl carried a 208 average on Sunday to place third individually and earn one of five spots on the Cedar Valley Invite All-Tournament team.  It marked the second time in three events this winter that Holl has garnered all-tournament honors. The event was contested in Waterloo, Iowa.

Clarke’s men’s team placed second out of seven teams on Sunday, one day after finishing third out of eight teams in Saturday’s tournament.

Coach Ken Gerken‘s squad placed four bowlers in men’s singles Top 10 on Sunday, led by Holl.  Brandon Thorpe (SR/Sarasota, FL) finished seventh, Jordan Schoettmer (SR/Vinton, Iowa) claimed ninth place, and Will Clark (JR/Monroe, Mich.) came in tenth.

John Hemmingsen of Iowa Western Community College was the tournament singles champion.

Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3372.php

