(AGENPARL) – Chickasha (Oklahoma) dom 19 gennaio 2020

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Saturday evening, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (7-10, 2-6 SAC) was back at home to host No. 19 Texas Wesleyan University (13-4, 6-2 SAC). The Drovers attempted a late comeback, but their efforts fell just short with seconds remaining in the contest, suffering a 74-77 defeat.

The Drovers got off to a shaky start, but they quickly recovered and took a 36-34 lead into halftime.

Following the break, the Drovers and Rams traded buckets for majority of the second half, but USAO was able to take a four-point lead with 6:33 remaining in regulation. The Rams fought back and reclaimed the lead with under two minutes to go. Cameron Hines (JR/Ft. Cobb, OK) knocked down a three-pointer with five seconds left in the contest, pulling the Drovers within one point of tying the game. On the following inbound pass, Gerard Makuntae (SO/Atlanta, GA) was able to steal the pass and attacked the hoop to sink a two-point shot. However, Makuntae was called for a charge on a highly controversial call, negating the go-ahead basket. The Rams were able to convert a pair of free-throws to close out the game for good.

Dylan Causwell (SR/Sacramento, CA) and Gerard Makuntae each recorded double-doubles in the tough contest. Causwell scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Makuntae scored 10 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, blocked two shots, and stole the ball three times. Cameron Hines concluded with 16 points and a trio of assists. Moses Byekwaso (JR/London, England) contributed 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Trenton Sandifer (JR/Dallas, TX) and Stephon Hall (SO/Oklahoma City, OK) each scored five points. Sandifer added a rebound and a block, while Hall added six rebounds and four assists. Tre’veon Ellis (SO/Oklahoma City, OK) finished the game with two points, three rebounds, five assists, and two blocked shots.

The Drovers will be back in action at home on Thursday, January 23 when they host Oklahoma City University at 7:45 PM inside USAO Fieldhouse.