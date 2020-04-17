venerdì, Aprile 17, 2020
[MEN'S BASKETBALL] SAIGON KITT JOINS THE SKYHAWK FAMILY FOR THE 2020-21 SEASON

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) ven 17 aprile 2020

Men’s Basketball | Thu, Apr. 16, 2020 at 3:55 PM

West Point, Ga. – Saigon Kitt is from Marietta, Ga. and will be joining the men’s basketball team in the fall after he graduates from Sprayberry High School in the spring. Coach Jake Deer exclaims, “We are excited to welcome Saigon to our family here at Point University. He has been an elite scorer throughout his high school career, and that’s something we need. Saigon is very motivated to prove himself at the next level. Welcome to the family!”

 

Kitt played on the varsity team all four years while he was at Sprayberry High and scored 1,007 points during his time there. He attends Beulah Grove Baptist Church with his father and mother, Jodie and Clare Kitt, and his sister, Alexis. Saigon chose to become a Skyhawk because, “It was small and I wanted to be in a small environment, and I like that it’s close to school and the basketball program is great!”

 

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3585

