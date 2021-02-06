[MEN’S BASKETBALL] (RV) BENEDICTINE MEN TOP CLARKE

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), sab 06 febbraio 2021

Men’s Basketball –

Final 1 2 F Benedictine (Kan.) 15-5, 12-4 Heart 39 35 74 Clarke (Iowa) 10-9, 9-7 Heart 33 35 68 Benedictine (Kan.) Indv. Leaders Clarke (Iowa) #15 Jayden Temme – 19 Points #15 Jordan Lake – 18 #24 Eric Krus – 7 Rebounds 3 Players – 8 #10 Jaiden Bristol – 5 Assists #15 Jordan Lake – 6 Benedictine (Kan.) Team Statistics Clarke (Iowa) 50% (28 – 56) Field Goals % 38.9% (21 – 54) 52.4% (11 – 21) 3 Point Field Goals % 35.7% (10 – 28) 58.3% (7 – 12) Free Throws 88.9% (16 – 18) 29 Rebounds 37 12 Assists 13 10 Turnovers 13 4 2nd Chance Pts 2

Clarke University’s men’s basketball team couldn’t get over the hump Saturday afternoon in a Heart of America Athletic Conference matchup with (RV) Benedictine College. Coach Jim Blaine‘s squad fell to the Ravens, 74-68.

Clarke (10-9, 9-7 Heart) led 3-0 when Keith Johnson (JR/Dubuque, Iowa) drained a three-point field goal, but Benedictine tallied the next five points, the final three coming on Jayden Temme’s three-point field goal, to take the lead for good.

Benedictine led by 10 points on three occasions in the opening half and owned a 39-33 lead at halftime. The Ravens extended the lead to 12 with four minutes to play in the contest. Clarke cut the gap to three with 18 seconds left, but Benedictine tallied the final four points.

Clarke shot 38.9 percent from the field and outrebound Benedictine 37-29. The Ravens shot 50 percent overall and 52.4 percent from three-point range.

Jordan Lake (JR/Peosta, Iowa) led Clarke with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Josh Meier (SR/South Wayne, Wis.) added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Deylon Johnson (FR/Kankakee, Ill.) chipped in 12 points. Keith Johnson match Lake’s and Meier’s efforts on the boards with eight rebounds.

Temme led Benedictine (15-5, 12-4 Heart) with a game-high 19 rebounds. The Ravens also had double-figure scoring performances from Matt Austin (15) and Chris Jackson (10).

Clarke will take on Mount Mercy College on Thursday, Feb. 11 in Cedar Rapids before closing out the regular-season slate at home by entertaining Missouri Valley College on Feb. 13 and Baker University on Feb. 20.