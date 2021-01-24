[MEN’S BASKETBALL] PRIDE PICK UP HEART ROAD WIN AT PARK

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), dom 24 gennaio 2021

Men’s Basketball –

Final 1 2 F Clarke (Iowa) 26 39 65 Park (Mo.) 32 30 62 Parkville, MO Clarke (Iowa) Indv. Leaders Park (Mo.) #23 Keith Johnson – 23 Points #3 Rodrigue Marthone – 15 #22 Josh Meier – 10 Rebounds #22 Ernest Myles III – 14 #23 Keith Johnson – 3 Assists 2 Players (#3,#22) – 3 Clarke (Iowa) Team Statistics Park (Mo.) 39% (23 – 59) Field Goals % 41.4% (24 – 58) 38.5% (5 – 13) 3 Point Field Goals % 30.8% (4 – 13) 53.8% (14 – 26) Free Throws 50% (10 – 20) 41 Rebounds 41 7 Assists 10 13 Turnovers 15 2 2nd Chance Pts 11

Coach Jim Blaine‘s Clarke University men’s basketball team bounced back into the win column Saturday afternoon in Parkville, Missouri. Keith Johnson (JR/Dubuque, Iowa) and Jordan Lake (JR/Peosta, Iowa) combined for 42 points to lead the Pride to a 65-62 Heart of America Athletic Conference road win over Park University.

“Great bounce back today, in multiple ways.” said Blaine. “Tough loss on Wednesday and some poor play in the first half today. Very happy for our guys. They left it all out there today. That is a really good team that’s been playing well. A fantastic win.”

Johnson, last week’s Heart player of the week, tallied a game-high 23 points, while Lake hit seven of 10 shots from the field, contributed 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Lake scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, while Johnson contributed 14 points in the final 20 minutes. The Pride also had a double-figure scoring performance for Josh Meier (SR/South Wayne, Wis.), who recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Clarke led by nine seven minutes into the contest, but Park pulled away late in the opening half and forged a 32-26 halftime lead. The Pride came out strong in the opening minutes of the second half, outscoring the Pirates 11-2 to take a 37-34 lead. A Lake three-point field goal with 12:34 gave Clarke its biggest lead of the final half, a six-point advantage. Park took a one-point lead with 10:30 to play, but Lake put the Pride up for good seconds later.

A potential game-tying three-point field Park field goal attempt in the closing seconds was off the mark.

The game featured seven ties and seven lead changes.

Rodrigue Marthone led Park (9-5, 9-5 Heart) with 15 points. He scored 14 of his 15 points in the opening half.

Up next for the Pride is a Wednesday, Jan. 27 road date at No. 3 William Penn University. A 7:30 p.m. tip-off is scheduled.