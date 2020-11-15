[MEN’S BASKETBALL] MEN’S BASKETBALL DEFEATS CIU IN THRILLING OT WIN

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 15 novembre 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Nov. 14, 2020) – After trailing by seven with six minutes left in the second half, the Point University men’s basketball team came back and defeated Columbia International University in overtime 82-78 Saturday evening in Columbia, South Carolina.

With Saturday’s win, the Skyhawks advance to 5-1 on the season and 3-1 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play. Saturday’s win was Point’s first victory over CIU in their history of playing each other as the Rams have defeated the Skyhawks all four times they have faced each other before Saturday.

First half flow

Neither team was able to obtain a demanding lead in the first half as there were six ties and the biggest lead of the half came from Point at six. Ray Reeves helped Point earn their biggest lead of the half off a triple with less than nine minutes left. The Rams retook the lead with less than five minutes left off a three-pointer by Skyler McKinney, but two made free-throw shots by Lorenzo Freeman helped the Skyhawks tie the score up at 30. Gentrell Taylor would then follow with a triple to extend Point’s lead back out to three. The Skyhawks would enter halftime leading 37-35.

Late game comeback

The first 12 minutes of the second half were back-and-forth for both teams as there were three more ties and seven lead changes. CIU took their biggest lead of the night off a three by McKinney to make the score 63-56 with six minutes left in the game. Reeves would help bring Point back within one with a 3-pointer at the three and a half minute mark, and Corey Bowen would tie the game for the 10th time with two made free-throws with less than two minutes left. Taylor would give Point the lead back with a shot from the paint before another triple by McKinney would put CIU back in the lead.

With three seconds left in the game and down by one, a CIU foul would send Taylor to the line where he would make one of his two free-throws to send the game into overtime play.

Overtime victory

The opening minutes of overtime saw CIU retake the lead three more times, but with each lead gain, Point would follow with an equalizing shot to bring the game back even. Point would earn the lead for the rest of the game off two made free-throws by Taylor; the first made free-throw tied the score at 73, and the second helped the Skyhawks take the lead.

Point would then go on a 6-0 run with all six points coming from made free-throws. With the Skyhawks ahead by six with less than 10 seconds left in the game, CIU’s Corey Benton scored a three-pointer to make it a one-possession game, but that was all the scoring Point would allow as a made free-throw by Jake Smith Jr. would extend Point’s lead back out to four and help the Skyhawks earn the victory.

Game leaders

Four Skyhawks made it to double-digit scoring, with Taylor leading the way with 18 points and adding 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Reeves was next in the scoring column with 16 points, followed by Bowen with 14 points and Smith rounding out the Skyhawks in double-digits with 10. Smith also posted nine assists, five steals and six rebounds. Freeman also recorded six rebounds and RayShawn Dotson and R.J. Selman posted seven boards apiece.

Up next

Up next Point will travel to Bryan College on Tuesday, Nov. 17, for another AAC matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Skyhawks will then return home to finish out their November portion of the schedule with an AAC matchup against Montreat College on Saturday, Nov. 21.