[MEN'S BASKETBALL] KESHAWN GIBBS IS SET TO JOIN THE SKYHAWKS MEN'S BASKETBALL TEAM IN THE FALL

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 10 maggio 2020

Men’s Basketball | Fri, May 8, 2020 at 12:20 PM

West Point, Ga. – The men’s basketball team is thrilled to announce their latest signee, KeShawn Gibbs. He will join Point University in the fall from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Ga. Coach Jake Deer is happy to have signed Gibbs for his 2020-21 roster, “I am excited to announce the signing of KeShawn Gibbs. KeShawn brings with him a strong work ethic, a proven scorer, collegiate experience, leadership, and a desire to help elevate our program. Welcome to the family, KeShawn!”

 

Gibbs graduated from Dacula High School in 2015 with four years of winning the All-Region Award, and All-County twice. KeShawn finished playing high school ball while being ranked the 35th All-Time Leading Scorer in Gwinnett County High School History. After graduating from Dacula High, Gibbs moved to California to continue his basketball career at the College of Sequoias, where he was listed on the First Team All-State. He was also named MVP of the Prestigious Sunshine Classic Tournament. KeShawn is excited about becoming a Skyhawk for multiple reasons, but one of the top ones is he gets to finish out his senior year playing ball with his cousin, Jarell Holmes (SO/Dacula, Ga.). He’s also eager about finishing his Bachelor’s Degree at Point University.

 

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3600

