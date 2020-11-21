[MEN’S BASKETBALL] JOHNSON NETS GAME-HIGH 25 POINTS; PRIDE ROLL PAST STRITCH

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), sab 21 novembre 2020

Men’s Basketball –

Final 1 2 F Cardinal Stritch 0-2, 0-0 18 38 56 Clarke 1-1, 0-0 46 56 102 R.W. Beggs Sr. Gym Cardinal Stritch Indv. Leaders Clarke 2 Players (#10,#32) – 13 Points #23 Keith Johnson – 25 #10 Winters,Chris – 9 Rebounds 3 Players – 5 #22 Wilson,Michael – 3 Assists 2 Players (#15,#24) – 6 Cardinal Stritch Team Statistics Clarke 35.4% (23 – 65) Field Goals % 52% (39 – 75) 28% (7 – 25) 3 Point Field Goals % 50% (17 – 34) 50% (3 – 6) Free Throws 77.8% (7 – 9) 36 Rebounds 43 10 Assists 23 20 Turnovers 9 3 2nd Chance Pts 13

Clarke University’s men’s basketball team scored early and often Friday night in a non-conference matchup in La Crosse, Wis. with Cardinal Stritch University. Coach Jim Blaine‘s squad raced to a 46-18 halftime lead and leveled its season mark at 1-1 with a 102-56 win over the Wolves.

Keith Johnson (JR/Dubuque, Iowa) scored 14 first-half points and went on to net a game-high 25 points for the Pride. Johnson went 9 of 12 from the field and was 7-for-10 from beyond the three-point arc. Cobb Hubbard (SO/Platteville, Wis.) added 10 points.

Clarke drained 17 three-point field goals, one shy of the program record. The shot 52 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.

Deylon Johnson (FR/Kankakee, Ill.), Mike Horton (JR/Florissant, Mo.) and Jordan Lake (JR/Peosta, Iowa) each pulled down five rebounds to lead Clarke to a 43-36 advantage on the boards. Lake and Gabe Shields (JR/Tama, Iowa) scored game honors in assists with six.

Fifteen Clarke players got into the scoring column.

Clarke will wrap up a three-game road swing on Tuesday, opening Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Culver-Stockton College. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The Pride will open the home portion of its 2020-21 schedule on November 28 when Grand View University invades the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center.