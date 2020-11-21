domenica, Novembre 22, 2020
[MEN’S BASKETBALL] JOHNSON NETS GAME-HIGH 25 POINTS; PRIDE ROLL PAST STRITCH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), sab 21 novembre 2020

Men’s Basketball – Fri, Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:00 PM

Final 1 2 F
Cardinal Stritch 0-2, 0-0 18 38 56
Clarke 1-1, 0-0 46 56 102
Nov. 20, 2020
R.W. Beggs Sr. Gym
Cardinal Stritch Indv. Leaders Clarke
2 Players (#10,#32) – 13 Points #23 Keith Johnson – 25
#10 Winters,Chris – 9 Rebounds 3 Players – 5
#22 Wilson,Michael – 3 Assists 2 Players (#15,#24) – 6
Cardinal Stritch Team Statistics Clarke
35.4% (23 – 65) Field Goals % 52% (39 – 75)
28% (7 – 25) 3 Point Field Goals % 50% (17 – 34)
50% (3 – 6) Free Throws 77.8% (7 – 9)
36 Rebounds 43
10 Assists 23
20 Turnovers 9
3 2nd Chance Pts 13

Clarke University’s men’s basketball team scored early and often Friday night in a non-conference matchup in La Crosse, Wis. with Cardinal Stritch University.  Coach Jim Blaine‘s squad raced to a 46-18 halftime lead and leveled its season mark at 1-1 with a 102-56 win over the Wolves.

Keith Johnson (JR/Dubuque, Iowa) scored 14 first-half points and went on to net a game-high 25 points for the Pride.  Johnson went 9 of 12 from the field and was 7-for-10 from beyond the three-point arc.  Cobb Hubbard (SO/Platteville, Wis.) added 10 points.

Clarke drained 17 three-point field goals, one shy of the program record.  The shot 52 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.

Deylon Johnson (FR/Kankakee, Ill.), Mike Horton (JR/Florissant, Mo.) and Jordan Lake (JR/Peosta, Iowa) each pulled down five rebounds to lead Clarke to a 43-36 advantage on the boards.  Lake and Gabe Shields (JR/Tama, Iowa) scored game honors in assists with six.

Fifteen Clarke players got into the scoring column.

Clarke will wrap up a three-game road swing on Tuesday, opening Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Culver-Stockton College.  Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.  The Pride will open the home portion of its 2020-21 schedule on November 28 when Grand View University invades the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center.

Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3305.php

