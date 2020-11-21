[MEN’S BASKETBALL] JOHNSON NETS GAME-HIGH 25 POINTS; PRIDE ROLL PAST STRITCH

(AGENPARL) – DUBUQUE (IOWA), sab 21 novembre 2020
Men’s Basketball – Fri, Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:00 PM
|Final
|1
|2
|F
|Cardinal Stritch 0-2, 0-0
|18
|38
|56
|Clarke 1-1, 0-0
|46
|56
|102
|Nov. 20, 2020
|R.W. Beggs Sr. Gym
|Cardinal Stritch
|Indv. Leaders
|Clarke
|2 Players (#10,#32) – 13
|Points
|#23 Keith Johnson – 25
|#10 Winters,Chris – 9
|Rebounds
|3 Players – 5
|#22 Wilson,Michael – 3
|Assists
|2 Players (#15,#24) – 6
|Cardinal Stritch
|Team Statistics
|Clarke
|35.4% (23 – 65)
|Field Goals %
|52% (39 – 75)
|28% (7 – 25)
|3 Point Field Goals %
|50% (17 – 34)
|50% (3 – 6)
|Free Throws
|77.8% (7 – 9)
|36
|Rebounds
|43
|10
|Assists
|23
|20
|Turnovers
|9
|3
|2nd Chance Pts
|13
Clarke University’s men’s basketball team scored early and often Friday night in a non-conference matchup in La Crosse, Wis. with Cardinal Stritch University. Coach Jim Blaine‘s squad raced to a 46-18 halftime lead and leveled its season mark at 1-1 with a 102-56 win over the Wolves.
Keith Johnson (JR/Dubuque, Iowa) scored 14 first-half points and went on to net a game-high 25 points for the Pride. Johnson went 9 of 12 from the field and was 7-for-10 from beyond the three-point arc. Cobb Hubbard (SO/Platteville, Wis.) added 10 points.
Clarke drained 17 three-point field goals, one shy of the program record. The shot 52 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.
Deylon Johnson (FR/Kankakee, Ill.), Mike Horton (JR/Florissant, Mo.) and Jordan Lake (JR/Peosta, Iowa) each pulled down five rebounds to lead Clarke to a 43-36 advantage on the boards. Lake and Gabe Shields (JR/Tama, Iowa) scored game honors in assists with six.
Fifteen Clarke players got into the scoring column.
Clarke will wrap up a three-game road swing on Tuesday, opening Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Culver-Stockton College. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. The Pride will open the home portion of its 2020-21 schedule on November 28 when Grand View University invades the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center.
Fonte/Source: http://www.clarkepride.com/article/3305.php