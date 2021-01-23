[MEN’S BASKETBALL] HIGH-FLYIN’ DROVERS SLAM TEXAS WESLEYAN

(AGENPARL) – CHICKASHA (OKLAHOMA) sab 23 gennaio 2021

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Thursday night, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (9-0, 4-0 SAC) was able to remain perfect, with an impressive 100-87 win over Texas Wesleyan University (5-2, 2-2 SAC). The Drovers lead for the vast majority of the contest, and they delivered numerous highlights along the way to victory.

USAO got off to a good start and was able to hold a 44-37 lead going into halftime.

Following the break, the Drovers continued to control the pace of play. USAO’s explosive offense outscored the Rams 56-50 in the second half, closing out the Drovers ninth win of the season.

The Drovers outrebounded the Rams 42-30 and USAO shot 51 percent from the field, while holding TWU to a 40 percent clip.

SIX different Drovers scored in double-figures, led by Stephon Hall (JR/Oklahoma City, OK)’s 25 points. Additionally, Hall grabbed seven rebounds and dished out eight assists, two of which were spectacular alley-oops to Trenton Sandifer (SR/Dallas, TX).

Gerard Makuntae (JR/Austell, GA) and Sandifer had terrific performances in the paint for the Drovers. Makuntae went 6-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range, to close with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and FIVE blocks. Sandifer added 15 points and six rebounds in the battle.

Cameron Hines (SR/Ft. Cobb, OK) contributed 13 points and four assists. Boubacar Diakite (JR/Mali) and Elvin Rodriguez (SR/New York, NY) each scored 11 points for USAO. Diakite added seven rebounds, while Rodriguez dished out five assists.

Silas Elliot contributed five points, while Jaden Causwell (SO/Johns Creek, GA) scored four points and grabbed three rebounds.

The Drovers will shoot for their tenth consecutive win on Saturday, January 23 when they travel to Waxahachie, Texas to face Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:45 PM CT.

