[MEN’S BASKETBALL] FREEMAN LEADS NO. 25 SKYHAWKS OVER BUFFS IN THRILLING OT WIN

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 07 febbraio 2021

WEST POINT, Ga. (Feb. 6, 2021) – Lorenzo Freeman scored a career-high of 39 points to lead the No. 25 Point University men’s basketball team to an 84-82 overtime victory over Milligan University Saturday afternoon inside West Point Park Gymnasium.

Saturday’s overtime victory comes after the Skyhawks fell to the Buffs in double overtime back in November. With Saturday’s victory, the Skyhawks advance to 17-5 overall and 13-5 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. With Saturday’s win, the Skyhawks regained the top spot in the AAC standings.

Second-half comeback

The game featured nine ties in the first half before Milligan used a 10-5 run to close out the half ahead 41-36. The Skyhawks trailed for nearly the entire second half, with Milligan earning their largest lead at 10 with under six minutes left. Led by Corey Bowen and Freeman, the Skyhawks would cut Milligan’s lead down to two with two minutes remaining. Bowen and Freeman each scored from the paint, and a pair of made free-throws to follow by Willie Lucas brought the Skyhawks within four. Milligan would extend their lead back out to six, but back-to-back two-pointers by Freeman would bring the score within two. Milligan’s David Tripp would extend the lead back out to four for the Buffs with 30 seconds remaining, but Bowen would cut their lead in half with a two-pointer after an offensive rebound by Gentrell Taylor. Down by two with seven seconds left, Freeman rebounded off a missed Milligan free-throw and quickly went in for a lay-up to tie the score and draw a foul to go to the free-throw line with less than a second left. Freeman was unable to connect on the free-throw and the game was sent to overtime with the score at 74.

Past regulation

Milligan’s Tripp scored the first basket in overtime, but Taylor quickly answered back for the Skyhawks and tied the game at 76. Tripp scored again for Milligan, but Freeman connected from behind the 3-point arch to put Point ahead by one. Tripp would regain the lead for Milligan once again, but that was the last lead the Buffs would hold as a two-pointer by Jake Smith Jr. gave Point the lead, which the Skyhawks would hold on to for the remainder of the game.

In the box

Freeman was 15-for-27 from the field, 3-for-8 from the perimeter and 6-for-9 from behind the charity stripe. Freeman, alongside Taylor, had a game-high of seven rebounds. Bowen was next in the scoring column with 13 points off 6-for-9 shooting and Lucas and Smith rounded out the Skyhawks in double-figures with 12 points apiece. Smith also recorded a team-high of six assists.

Up next

Point will host Columbia International University on Tuesday, Feb. 9, in an AAC matchup at 7 p.m.