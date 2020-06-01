[MEN’S BASKETBALL] CHARLES FAIRCHILD III JOINS THE SKYHAWK MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) lun 01 giugno 2020

West Point, Ga. – Charles Fairchild III will be joining the Skyhawks in the fall from Paine College in Augusta, Ga. Coach Jake Deer states, “I am excited to announce the signing of Charles Fairchild III. From our conversations during the recruiting process, he is hungry to help us elevate our program here at Point University holistically, off the court, in the classroom, in the community, and on the court. Charles is an elite on-ball defender, a good facilitator, stretches the floor, and does a good job playing off the dribble. Welcome to the family, Charles.”

Fairchild graduated from Stephenson High School then went to Paine College. While at Paine, Charles was a part of the Regional Championship Team twice and awarded Third Team All-Conference and the Coaches Award. Outside of school and basketball, Fairchild dedicates his time volunteering at the Salvation Army and attends Salem Bible Church with his family. Charles is thrilled to become a Skyhawks and states why he chose Point, “The Point coaches contacted me well and made me feel wanted. The staff made sure I was doing well, and I was always set. They didn’t rush my decision and made me feel like Point was going to be a great home for me.”