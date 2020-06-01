lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Breaking News

2 GIUGNO, MATTARELLA: LA RINASCITA DELLA NOSTRA REPUBBLICA

DRIVERS OF FINANCIAL ACCESS: THE ROLE OF MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICIES

NIGERIA: RAPITO E RILASCIATO UN ALTRO LEADER RELIGIOSO CRISTIANO

LIBIA, COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO CONTE – HAFTAR

CALABRIA, DI MAIO: REGIONE COMPRENDE ERRORE, ABOLIRANNO VITALIZIO

PA, DADONE: REGISTRATO DECRETO TFS IN CORTE CONTI, DIAMO CERTEZZA A DIRITTI

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 31, 2020

MATTARELLA, SALVINI: GRAZIE PER LA PRESENZA A CODOGNO E PER L’APPELLO A…

RALPH CHAMI: UMBILICAL CORD OF REMITTANCES UNDER THREAT

2 GIUGNO A MONTECITORIO IN DIRETTA SU RAI 1

Agenparl

[MEN’S BASKETBALL] CHARLES FAIRCHILD III JOINS THE SKYHAWK MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) lun 01 giugno 2020

Men’s Basketball | Mon, Jun. 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM

West Point, Ga. – Charles Fairchild III will be joining the Skyhawks in the fall from Paine College in Augusta, Ga. Coach Jake Deer states, “I am excited to announce the signing of Charles Fairchild III. From our conversations during the recruiting process, he is hungry to help us elevate our program here at Point University holistically, off the court, in the classroom, in the community, and on the court. Charles is an elite on-ball defender, a good facilitator, stretches the floor, and does a good job playing off the dribble. Welcome to the family, Charles.”

 

Fairchild graduated from Stephenson High School then went to Paine College. While at Paine, Charles was a part of the Regional Championship Team twice and awarded Third Team All-Conference and the Coaches Award. Outside of school and basketball, Fairchild dedicates his time volunteering at the Salvation Army and attends Salem Bible Church with his family. Charles is thrilled to become a Skyhawks and states why he chose Point, “The Point coaches contacted me well and made me feel wanted. The staff made sure I was doing well, and I was always set. They didn’t rush my decision and made me feel like Point was going to be a great home for me.”

 

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3609

Post collegati

[MEN’S BASKETBALL] CHARLES FAIRCHILD III JOINS THE SKYHAWK MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM

Redazione

TURNING POINT â€“ IMF F&D

Redazione

[MEN’S SWIMMING] THE MEN’S SWIM TEAM SIGNS ZAVIAN DRAKE FOR THE 2020-21 SEASON

Redazione

CHARLES II’S RESTORATION, MAY 1660

Redazione

AU PREMIER TRIMESTRE 2020, LE REVENU DISPONIBLE BRUT DES MéNAGES SE MAINTIENT ET LEUR éPARGNE BONDIT, MALGRé LA CHUTE DU PIB DE 5,3 %

Redazione

GUIDANCE: EXTERNAL QUALITY ASSURANCE OF END-POINT ASSESSMENTS: STATUS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More