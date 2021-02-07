[MEN’S BASKETBALL] #8 USAO DUNKS SCU, REMAINING UNDEFEATED AT HOME

(AGENPARL) – CHICKASHA (OKLAHOMA) dom 07 febbraio 2021

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Saturday evening, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (11-2, 6-2 SAC) led from start-to-finish in their 100-80 victory over Southwestern Christian University (5-7, 4-5 SAC). The Drovers never trailed in the contest and they built a big lead early on, to remain perfect at home this season.

USAO got off to a scorching start, leading 22-6 only seven minutes into the contest. The Drovers continued to push the pace and led by as many as 28 points with two minutes remaining in the opening half. Going into the break, USAO held a 52-27 lead.

The Drovers started the second half just as impressively as they did in the first, jumping out to a 66-28 lead with 17:19 remaining in regulation. However, the Eagles did a great job at chipping away at the lead, cutting the deficit to just 20 by the final buzzer of the game.

USAO dominated nearly every aspect of the game. The Drovers won the rebounding battle 52-31, and 19 of USAO’s rebounds came at the offensive end of the floor. They also used the home court to their advantage, going 18-of-46 (.391) from beyond the arc, and 39-of-84 (.464) overall from the field.

The Drovers new starting lineup was electric in the win, and combined for 86 of the team’s 100 points.

Gerard Makuntae (JR/Austell, GA) had another standout performance, closing with 24 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. Makuntae was incredibly efficient as usual, going 9-of-11 from the field and 6-of-8 from deep. This season, Makuntae owns a .663 field goal percentage, which ranks 10th in the NAIA, and he is also shooting a sizzling .558 clip from 3-point range, which ranks 6th in the NAIA.

Cameron Hines (SR/Ft. Cobb, OK) also tallied 24 points in the big win. Additionally, Hines contributed seven assists, and went 6-of-13 from beyond the arc. This season, Hines is averaging 18.85 points per game and he is shooting nearly 44-percent from deep.

Stephon Hall (JR/Oklahoma City, OK) scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half. Hall also contributed nine rebounds and three assists.

Elvin Rodriguez (SR/New York, NY) turned in a terrific performance, delivering 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a pair of steals. Rodriguez is averaging 15.15 points per game, in his first season as a Drover.

Silas Elliott (SO/Oklahoma City, OK) recorded a season-high in points, with eight. Elliott also pulled down three rebounds in 12 minutes of action.

Tre’veon Ellis (JR/Oklahoma City, OK) provided his usual spark, closing with two points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Trenton Sandifer (SR/Dallas, TX) concluded with four rebounds and four points, two of which came on a THUNDEROUS dunk to close the first half.

The Drovers will be back home at Brisco McPherson Court, inside USAO Fieldhouse on Tuesday, February 9, when they host Mid-America Christian University. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM CT.

