mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
Agenparl

MEN JAILED FOR SIXTEEN YEARS AFTER VICTIM IS BOUND AND BEATEN IN BATLEY

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 06 maggio 2020

Tuesday 5 May 2020

Two men and a female teenager have been sentenced for their parts in an incident in which a man was bound and beaten in Batley.

Richard Bereczki (21) from Batley, Adeel Abbas (26) from Batley and a 17-year old female teenager were all sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday May 4 for their role in the incident on May 30, 2019.

A 24-year-old man was seriously injured in the incident in which he was seriously assaulted in the cellar of a Batley house before managing to flee as he was led to the boot of a car.

Richard Bereczki
Adeel Abbas

Richard Bereczki was sentenced to seven years and two months after he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, but on the basis of joint enterprise, and not being personally involved in the violence.

Adeel Abbas was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.

The 17-year-old was given a 12 month supervision order after pleading guilty to false imprisonment.

The serious assault took place after the victim attended at a house on Carlinghow Lane, Batley during the evening of May 30.

When inside he was confronted by four men.  He was then seriously assaulted with weapons including baseball bats, in a lengthy ordeal.

The victim was later taken outside to be put in the boot of a car but was able to flee and summoned help from a member of the public.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney of Kirklees CID, who led the investigation, said: “This was a very serious offence in which the victim was held against his will and subjected to a prolonged period of violence in what must have been a terrifying experience.

“Fortunately he was able to flee his attackers and seek help from a member of the public, bringing the incident to a close.

“I am pleased these individuals have been sentenced today for what was a display of utter lawlessness in which some serious injuries were inflicted upon the victim.”

 

 

 

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/men-jailed-sixteen-years-after-victim-bound-and-beaten-batley

