Three males have been jailed for almost 30 years in relation to a kidnap and serious assault in Dewsbury.

Conor Hinchcliffe, Zain Hussain and Ateeq Rashid were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday (16 March) in relation to the incident, which occurred in Clough Lane, Earlsheaton on 11 December 2018.

