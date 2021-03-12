venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
MEN CHARGED FOLLOWING MULTI FORCE DRUGS OPERATION IN KIRKLEES AND WHITBY

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 12 marzo 2021

Friday 12 March 2021

Two men were due to appear before magistrates today charged with drugs offences following a police investigation into cross county drugs trafficking.

Ben Heppenstall (21) of Watercroft in Huddersfield was due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court charged with Conspiracy to supply Class A Heroin and Crack in the Scarborough area and Possession of section 5 firearm. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/men-charged-following-multi-force-drugs-operation-kirklees-and-whitby

