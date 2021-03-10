MEN CHARGED FOLLOWING INCIDENT IN WHICH POLICE OFFICER WAS SERIOUSLY INJURED, WAKEFIELD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 10 marzo 2021

Wednesday March 10, 2021

Two men have appeared before magistrates today charged with offences in relation to an alleged Class A drugs supply incident in which an officer was seriously injured in Wakefield.

Asim Khan (23) of no fixed address and Lee Fullalove (19) from Fagley Road Bradford both appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court charged with Possession With Intent to Supply Class A drugs.

read more

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/men-charged-following-incident-which-police-officer-was-seriously-injured-wakefield