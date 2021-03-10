mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
Breaking News

COREA DEL SUD, HAEMI PROCLAMATO LUOGO DI PELLEGRINAGGIO

HAITI, I RELIGIOSI E I VESCOVI: IL PAESE STA MORENDO

10/03/2021 PACE DELEGATION MAKES PRE-ELECTORAL VISIT TO BULGARIA

PARTITI, MARATTIN (IV): BENE L’INIZIATIVA DI AZIONE, PARTITO REPUBBLICANO, ALI E +EUROPA…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2932 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 743 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2930 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2931 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2878 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2888 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

MEN CHARGED FOLLOWING INCIDENT IN WHICH POLICE OFFICER WAS SERIOUSLY INJURED, WAKEFIELD

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 10 marzo 2021

Wednesday March 10, 2021

Two men have appeared before magistrates today charged with offences in relation to an alleged Class A drugs supply incident in which an officer was seriously injured in Wakefield.

Asim Khan (23) of no fixed address and Lee Fullalove (19) from Fagley Road Bradford both appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court charged with Possession With Intent to Supply Class A drugs.

arrest

read more

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/men-charged-following-incident-which-police-officer-was-seriously-injured-wakefield

Post collegati

HILLSDALE FURNITURE RECALLS JENNINGS COUNTER AND BAR STOOLS DUE TO FALL HAZARD

Redazione

1′-RIBOSE CYANO SUBSTITUTION ALLOWS REMDESIVIR TO EFFECTIVELY INHIBIT NUCLEOTIDE ADDITION AND PROOFREADING DURING SARS-COV-2 VIRAL RNA REPLICATION

Redazione

SYNTHESIS AND DEFECT ENGINEERING OF MOLYBDENUM OXIDES AND THEIR SERS APPLICATIONS

Redazione

BOOSTING THE PERFORMANCE OF PRINTED THERMOELECTRIC MATERIALS BY INDUCING MORPHOLOGICAL ANISOTROPY

Redazione

MEN CHARGED FOLLOWING INCIDENT IN WHICH POLICE OFFICER WAS SERIOUSLY INJURED, WAKEFIELD

Redazione

LE PREMIER IDEATION CAMP 7 EN FORMAT VIRTUEL : UN PARI RéUSSI

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More