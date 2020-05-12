martedì, Maggio 12, 2020
MEMPHIS BUILDERS: BEHIND THE MASK III

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 12 maggio 2020

This next builder of the care facility really stood out to me – and it wasn’t the side by side braids either. It was her presence.

Have you ever just met someone who gives off a certain type of aura or energy that makes you feel a little more calm or at ease? This person had it. Here from St. Joseph, Missouri, her name is Jonna Henry, and she works for a subcontractor in Safety. I guess her occupation explains that aura I felt earlier.

“I’ve been doing this for four years and I love it,” Henry said. “I think it’s because of the motherly instinct I have being a mom myself that makes this job feel so natural. I naturally want to take care of my people and want to make sure they stay safe.”

She said her crew has been here in Memphis since late April and would be here for two weeks. They are here installing fiber wire an data systems. When asked about working on the project, she said she loves it.

“I think it’s awesome,” Henry said. “I hope it’s a blessing for Memphis and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2183036/memphis-builders-behind-the-mask-iii/

